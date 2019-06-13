WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling a large fire at a condo complex in Woodbury Thursday night.
The fire was reported on Summit Court.
Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the building.
In addition to the massive flames, firefighters had to be cautious of what appeared to be ammunition going off in the fire.
Crews wanted to dampen the flames and then also wait for the rounds to stop.
Officials on scene said there were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were still on scene putting out hot spots.
Eversource is also on scene, since the power had to be cut to the area.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
