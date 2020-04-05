MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are actively working to put out a fire at an old auto parts store on East Main Street by Mill Street in Middletown.
Officials on scene tell us that they received the call just before 3:30 this morning and struck a second alarm shortly upon arrival.
A portion of East Main Street has been blocked as crews continue to attack the flames from multiple angles and heights.
Officials stated that the building is also up for sale.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out or if any injuries have been reported.
