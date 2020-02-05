MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at an industrial building in Meriden.
The fire broke out a little after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 290 Pratt St.
Multiple businesses and organizations lease space inside the building.
An eyewitness at the scene, who was on the fourth floor, said they saw smoke coming from the bottom of the building.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported.
