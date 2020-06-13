NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to douse a fire that broke out at a structure on Berkshire Drive Saturday morning in New Hartford.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews first arrived on scene.
A portion of Berkshire Drive is closed to through traffic as crews work to douse the flames.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
