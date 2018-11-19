SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - Slicks spots were reported on roads in Litchfield County on Monday morning.
Temps in the 30s were reported in towns like Salisbury while rain with possible snow fell.
Department of Transportation crews told Channel 3 that they were on standby along Route 44.
State police in Canaan said they did not hear of any problems. They have normal operations underway on Monday morning.
Channel 3 also spoke with Torrington police. They too reported no problems on the roads.
However, they urged drivers to be mindful of some safety precautions:
- Be sure to slow down in the area
- Keep some distance between vehicles
- Plan for extra time to get to a destination
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the weather.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
