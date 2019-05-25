WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to the report of a partial building collapse in Waterbury around midnight Saturday.

A vacant building on Baldwin Street started to partially collapse, crews at the scene said.

Equipment was brought in to take the rest of the building down.

On Saturday morning, the building was a big pile of rubble.

No further details were immediately available.

