FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- For the second time in less than 24 hours, emergency crews are responding to a Farmington office building for a 'white powder' incident.
It's all unfolding at a medical building on South Road in Farmington, the same building where a suspicious white powder was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is also responding.
On Wednesday, the suspicious substance turned out to be paper shavings.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.