PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Plainville had to rescue one person from a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at a home on Fairbanks Street, just after 10 a.m.
Crews at the scene said two people were inside the home at the time, and one had to be rescued.
No further details were immediately available.
Follow updates on the Ch 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.