NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy delays were reported in North Haven where crews responded to a possible hazmat situation on Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials said they were investigating on Desco Park Road and Washington Avenue.
The scene has since cleared.
Specific details of the investigation were not immediately available, however officials said the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was called.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
