STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police have identified a man who drowned in Stafford on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a swimming area on Lyons Road in Stafford for the report of a drowning, just after 3 p.m.
Connecticut State Police said a 911 caller told them a man had gone swimming but did not resurface.
Crews were able to find the body of the victim, who was identified as 20-year-old Alaine Nitch-Ball, of Somers.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
