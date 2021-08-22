WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Flooding closed part of I-91 north in Wethersfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Dept. of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 25 and 27 around 2:30 p.m.
The highway was closed for a little over an hour and reopened just before 4 p.m.
While the highway was closed, traffic was being diverted to Route 3 while crews worked to drain the water.
