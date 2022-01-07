(WFSB) - A reported shortage of plow drivers hampered Department of Transportation efforts to clear snow dumped on the state by Winter Storm Alfie on Friday morning.

Still, DOT deputy commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said they had about 860 drivers on the roads. They reported at midnight and hit the road an hour or two later.

"That's about 600 plow trucks and we brought in 200 contractors, which we normally do during snow events," Eucalitto said.

With snowfall rates of about an inch per hour, he said those conditions would be difficult to keep up with even with full staffing.

"We're just asking people to be patient as we clear the snow," Eucalitto said. "Of course this is hitting right during rush hour, so it's frustrating for a lot of people. But we're just asking for patience."

Eucalitto for the most part, drivers have been respectful of drivers during the storm.

"We do see some incidents on the roadways, but other than that it's not as bad as it could be out there," he said.

🛑 Today is a good day to #StayHome. If you're on the roads, please use extreme caution ⚠️. #CTDOT plows are out and need room to work. We'll need your patience today. #dontcrowdtheplow — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 7, 2022

The DOT has 11,000 miles of road to clear off.

“We had some incidents on the roadway. Most of them involving tractor trailers who were jackknifed and blocking several lanes of traffic. But it was pretty minimal incidents compared to what it could have been,” Eucalitto said.

State DOT crews were called in around midnight and continued to work through the morning and day.

“If we had one of those longer duration storms that might’ve been over 24-36 hours, that’s where we really would have seen a decline in our ability to clear the roadways because we need to build in rest breaks for our team,” Eucalitto said.

The DOT is short about 200 workers.

With COVID-related illnesses, they are down to about 35 to 40 percent in total absences.

“Thankfully it didn’t have a significant impact on today’s storm because it was kind of a run of the mill storm where it started in the evening,” Eucalitto said.

In Hartford, Public Works crews worked around the clock clearing the snow and keeping roads open and passable.

“We pretreated first. Waited a couple of hours for it to work. Once it hit, waited a couple hours and then started pushing,” said Alfredo Figueroa, of Hartford Public Works.

Figueroa has been with the Hartford Department of Public Works for three years.

He says when the road conditions are difficult, it is best for people to just stay home.

“They get in the way. They’re not always respectful of the trucks. And it’s hard for us to do our job,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa also wants the public to be cautious around working crews.

“We gotta watch out for every car, turn here and there. People just flying by us,” he said.

“It’s nice to have a big storm now that the holidays are over. I don’t have to be anywhere today so I can take my time cleaning up,” said Anne McAloon of Wethersfield.

Recruitment efforts are underway to try to hire more plow drivers.

The DOT is working with the Governor’s office to try to set up training programs so people can get their commercial driver’s licenses and fill some of the plow driver vacancies.

