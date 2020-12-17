WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Snow continued fast and furious in Waterbury on Thursday morning.
More than a foot of snow is expected in the Brass City after Winter Storm Bailey is through with it.
The challenge will be the city’s hilly terrain.
Nearly 100 crews were out on the city’s roads on Wednesday night. As crews clear up as much as they can, many in Waterbury said they’ve been waiting for this season’s first storm.
For some, the snow is a time to cash in.
Roughly 40 city plows and 50 contractors were busy clearing Waterbury’s streets.
Public Works Director David Simpson said the city’s terrain always presents a problem, but there’s something else that’s causing concern.
“My concern for [Wednesday night's] storm is the intensity of it. The fact we could get 1 to 2 inches per hour at its height,” Simpson said.
While folks were recommended to stay home, some went out to take in the sights at the green and make last minute preparations at Home Depot.
“I was shocked to be honest with you. I said hey, I told my wife, let’s go see if they have any salt, but luckily there’s quite a lot of bags in there,” said Jetlir Kulla.
Paul Clark owns his own snow removal business and said the last couple of winters haven’t been good for business, but with this storm, some of his usual clients shave already booked him.
“Got to put a brand new motor on it, cost me $900, but hopefully I get some of it back [Wednesday night], and then we get more snow. Come on Mother Nature,” Clark said.
There is a parking ban in effect in the city and the school district will have virtual learning on Thursday.
