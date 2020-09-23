EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A team of emergency responders is working to contain a brush fire in East Granby.
Local firefighters on Wednesday rushed to a wooded area near the Wynding Hills subdivision after homeowners spotted hazy smoke.
People who live in the area were warned to stay alert, but they didn’t have to evacuate.
The area was described as heavily wooded.
Officials said the fire burned through about an acre of trees and the recent drought made it more dangerous.
The flames were under control as of Wednesday around noon; however, hotspots popped back up several times.
“It's rocky conditions, very dry conditions, trees fire will move through, voids in the ground and pop up in locations that may not be convenient to fight the fire,” explained Chief Kerry Flaherty, East Granby Fire Dept.
Cowles Park was closed on Wednesday so emergency responders could have space to work.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also on the scene.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the air quality in the area has been deemed safe.
