WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Clean-up continues from Tropical Storm Isaias, as many residents are going on a second full day without power.
As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Eversource reported 524,588 outages, just over 40 percent of its Connecticut customers. United Illuminating had 74,512 outages, about 22 percent of its customers.
West Hartford is one of those towns that was hit hard, and many remain in the dark.
In one part of town, just off North Main Street, a tree came crashing down on power lines at the entrance of Northwest Catholic High School.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to tour damage in West Hartford and South Windsor on Thursday. He toured parts of Wethersfield and Middletown on Wednesday, later declaring a state of emergency.
According to Eversource, more than 10,000 damage locations have been identified that involved road clearings and trees to remove.
According to Eversource, half the town of West Hartford is without power.
The company says they have hundreds of crews out working on power restoration.
In Avon, about 70 percent of customers are without power still.
Nearby in Farmington, 77 percent didn’t have power as of late Thursday morning.
