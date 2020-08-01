BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities remain on scene working to clean up a large fuel spill that happened Friday evening.
Berlin officials, along with a number of surrounding departments, responded to the Exit 22 ramp around 5:30 p.m. to find that a tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline had rolled over onto its side.
No injuries were reported.
Members of the Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Hartford, Wethersfield, and Newington Fire Departments all responded to the scene to assist.
Authorities have closed off part of Frontage Road as well as the Exit 22 on and off ramp as they work to clean up the spill.
As of 6:20 Saturday morning, the on and off ramps remain closed.
