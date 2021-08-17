MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Clean up efforts are expected to continue in Meriden Tuesday after an acid spill.
It all unfolded at the Tradebe facility near Gracey Avenue Monday evening when an unknown acid spilled into the company's outdoor containment area from a tractor trailer.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healey says one of the twenty-three drums that spilled contained a mix of hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid, and chromium.
So far, sixteen of the damaged drums are ready to be removed from the facility.
The floor of the trailer sustained severe damage and is being treated with sodium bicarbonate.
Healey said the trailer will likely be cut into pieces by a machine and removed as hazardous and non-hazardous waste.
Crews are working to to pump out several thousand gallons of acid-impacted water from the containment area of the loading dock.
DEEP personnel are expected to return to the site sometime Tuesday to finish cleaning up.
Most of the work was expected to be completed by late Monday night.
Duffey and Gracey Avenues was closed while crews worked to clean up the spill and remove the damaged drums and trailer, but is back open for the time being.
At one point, area residents were asked to either shelter-in-place or evacuate the area.
It is unclear if that order is still in effect or if residents have been told they can reenter their homes.
