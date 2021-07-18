FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The search for two Plainville teens last seen swimming in the Farmington River continued Sunday.
Crews suspended their search Saturday afternoon, because of unsafe water levels.
Police say they are balancing recovery and safety.
This is the third full day crews have searched for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer.
They started around 8.
The two went swimming Thursday afternoon and were reported missing around 5 that day when they didn’t return home.
Crews are searching on the ground, in the air, and in the water, but because of rough conditions, the water search is proving to be difficult.
"The closer they got to the dam, the more turbulent the water was. We’re hoping the water level drops considerably more in the next day or two," Capt. Keith Williams explained.
Williams says they have spoken with the teens’ families, adding that they’re going to keep searching until they find them.
