DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Danbury fire officials are crediting quick actions by a local assistant fire chief after a vehicle caught fire in the Omaha Beef facility’s loading dock.
The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. at the Maple Avenue facility, Saturday morning.
As firefighters were responding, Omaha Beef manager Jason Street, who is also the Northville assistant fire chief, saw the truck on fire was in the enclosed loading dock.
Fire officials said he jumped in the company's forklift, lifted the rear of the burning truck up and dragged it out of the loading dock and into the road.
That’s when firefighters had arrived to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
