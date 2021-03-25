ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An old Enfield mill building that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
The fire broke out at a building known as the “casket building” on North River Street early Wednesday morning.
Due to the fact that the building materials contained asbestos, environmental officials monitored the air quality in the area, as well as the water in the nearby Connecticut River.
RELATED: DEEP monitoring air, water following Enfield mill fire
Officials said Thursday morning that air monitoring has completed, and elevated levels of dust and vapor were not detected.
Asbestos fiber monitoring was also conducted as a precaution, and those samples were sent to a laboratory for testing, the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said.
“Staff report that plenty of water was applied to debris during demolition, and the heavy air and rain last night also likely helped to mitigate possible release of asbestos fibers into the air,” DEEP said in a press release on Thursday.
Enfield town officials said they are saddened by the loss of the historic building.
In a press release, Town Manager Christopher Bromson said he “extends his gratitude to Chief David Deskis of the Thompsonville Fire Department for leading the unified effort against the blaze and to all five fire departments and neighboring fire departments for their aide.”
He went on to say they are thankful that there were no injuries, and that the fire was contained and didn’t spread to adjacent neighborhoods.
Officials also said this will not delay or impede the development of the Enfield train station.
