The North Haven Police Department and Connecticut State Police crews determined a suspicious package left near a donation box was not a threat.
The Connecticut State Police responded to assist the North Haven Police Department in detonating a small container that was located near the parking lot of a strip mall on Universal Drive.
After a minor detonation, both departments said there was no threat to the public.
Universal Drive between Eagle Crossing and Sackett Point Road was closed for the safety of bystanders.
