MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews from Meriden are expected to be back at a home on Monday that's dealing with a giant sinkhole.
The huge hole spotted near a home on Liberty Street started growing on Easter Sunday.
Ch. 3 first reported on the issue last Tuesday.
Last week it was measured to be about 20 feet deep, and 16 feet wide.
The Department of Public Works thinks a piece of a stone and slate under the ground broke off, causing the hole.
Nine people live inside the home potentially being impacted.
The city and landlord are fighting over fixing it.
Meriden’s Department of Public Works said the home is on private property, but they were ready and willing to take on the repair because it’s outside the scope of a normal homeowner repair.
It was also learned that there is a legal battle being waged behind the scenes.
The city is also asking the homeowner to sign paperwork that would clear the city of any wrongdoing if something were to happen to the home during the fix.
Stay with Ch. 3 as this story develops.
