PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at a vacant building in the area of Main Street and Marlborough Street in Portland on Wednesday morning.
According to fire officials, the incident broke out at the old Elmcrest Hospital site at 69 Marlborough St.
Traffic was impacted on Wednesday morning due to a road closure in the area.
The building at the old mental hospital has been vacant for years.
The Elmcrest Hospital closed in 2006 and the property has since fallen into disrepair.
Officials said the fire is under investigation by the Portland and State Fire Marshal's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.