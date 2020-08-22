HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters put out a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire at 230 Farmington Avenue was first reported at 3:55 p.m. and was under control at 4:08 p.m.
Captain Mario Oquendo Jr. said two people were stuck in the elevator and the elevator motor was on fire.
The elevator, basement and two upper floors were filled with smoke, officials said.
Oquendo Jr. said the parties were removed from the elevator and treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire department said the fire to the motor was extinguished quickly.
Nobody was injured or displaced from the fire.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
License and Inspections is checking on a reported issue after no alarms activated during the fire.
