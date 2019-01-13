PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple crews were called to an early morning fire at a wood burning electrical generation facility in Plainfield on Sunday.
Crews from the Plainfield Fire Company responded to Milbrook Rd for a fire at the Plainfield Renewable Energy just after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, said Plainfield Fire Company #1 Chief, Travis Irons.
Chief Irons told Channel 3 one employee suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.
Upon arrival crews deployed multiple hose lines for an interior attack and opened the facility roof for ventilation.
Crews knocked down the fire by 8:53 a.m., said Fire Chief Irons.
The Griswold Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
