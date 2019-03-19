SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out at a used auto parts facility in Southington Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at Chuck and Eddies on Old Turnpike Road, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Smoke could be seen for miles billowing from the site.
The fire department said multiple vehicles and flammable liquids were burning.
Several crews from other towns responded to assist.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is working with the fire department to mitigate environmental concerns.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.