EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a fire at a popular East Hampton restaurant overnight.
The fire was reported at Angelico's Lake House on North Main Street.
Fire officials said the flames were contained to the outside of the building.
No injuries were reported.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
