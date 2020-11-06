WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Two people were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Windham overnight.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a trailer park on James Drive.
As crews battled the blaze, they found two people inside who were deceased.
The individuals have not yet been identified.
At the scene, extensive damage could be seen to the home.
The State Police-Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) was called to the scene to assist local crews with determining a cause and origin.
The Medical Examiner's Office was also called to the scene and will determine the cause and manner of death.
