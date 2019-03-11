MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters had a hard time locating the source of a fire in a home in Meriden on Monday morning.
They said they were called to the home on Franklin Street just after 7:20 a.m.
A neighbor reported seeing black smoke coming from the vacant home.
Firefighters said the biggest issue was finding the source. The eventually traced it to the basement area.
However, the cause remains unclear.
They said the home appeared to have been under renovation.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.