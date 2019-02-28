WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews have been hitting the roads to clear snow left by an overnight storm.
The plows in Wethersfield departed early Thursday morning.
The Cedar Mountain Stone and Mulch business opened around 4 a.m. to help those drivers get what they need.
Local roads were snow-covered.
However, the light and fluffy nature of the snow allowed them to mostly stay on top of the situation.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker saw black top in some areas.
In communities across the state, preparations for the storm began earlier in the week. Roads were pretreated while trucks and equipment were checked.
Plow drivers urged other drivers to take it slow.
Channel 3 continues to monitor the conditions.
For more on the traffic situation, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
