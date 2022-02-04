HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain was forecasted to turn into freezing rain and possibly sleet across the state on Friday.
Around noon, Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions along Interstate 91 north in Hartford.
The rain still reduced visibility and still created hazardous driving conditions.
As colder air inches across the state over the next several hours, those conditions could get worse as temperatures dip below freezing.
Wethersfield has 27 trucks out on the roads treating surfaces.
Crews have been keeping an eye on air and road temperatures all day.
The crews in Wethersfield didn't want to put rock salt on the roads too early so that it wouldn't wash away and get into water systems.
The rock salt helps melt the ice and provide traction.
If you don't need to be on the roads Friday evening it's best to stay home.
If you need to get somewhere tonight, take it slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and other cars.
Also, you should avoid making any abrupt stops.
"Ice is the great equalizer. You could be driving a heavy SUV or small vehicle, ice doesn’t matter. It doesn’t care what you’re driving," said Sally Katz, Director of Physical Services in Wethersfield. "So you have to be watchful for how fast you’re going and how close you are to the next car, to other cars around you."
Check the full forecast here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
