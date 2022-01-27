HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews in Hebron are getting ready for a nor’easter expected this weekend.
EMS and Fire personnel say they have had their eyes on the storm since earlier in the week.
The fuel tanks are filled, and the chains will soon be hooked.
“Roller chains slide over the outer tire. And this is what gives us traction in the snow. So basically this loop would go up and over the tire wraps all the way around and then it hooks on one end,” said Peter Starkel, Hebron Fire Chief.
Because of the amount of snow expected, Starkel made the call to bring out the chains.
All fire trucks and ambulances will be getting them on top of the four-wheel drive.
“Well we are lucky it’s a weekend storm. So we don’t really have to deal with the rush hour and school openings so that's a plus,” said Andrew Tierney, Hebron Town Manager and President of the Connecticut Association of Street and Highway Officials.
Tierney is hoping people stay inside if the weather gets bad.
This will make it easier for plow trucks and emergency personnel to get through.
“If the event grows in intensity we have a command center right in the fire house. We will have personnel staged here. And our command post will work directly with Emergency Management, Public Works, Town Hall and Police.”
If the situation gets worse crews will have to sleep at the station Friday night to be ready for calls on Saturday.
“We will typically have two, three, four people in each station in a storm just because we are a combination department. We have volunteers that are coming from home.”
The chief adds you can help them out by keeping your sidewalks shoveled just in case they need to roll in a stretcher.
Also be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning and your heaters.
Officials say if you do have a real emergency don’t forget to call 911, the chains will be attached and ready to go.
