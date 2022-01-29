NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – While conditions around the state are improving Saturday evening, Eastern Connecticut is still seeing serious snowfall.
The roads are still a challenge for drivers.
Some neighborhoods have not been plowed yet, but a few people were seen clearing out their cars and driveways.
New London Mayor Michael Passero says the biggest challenge right now is keeping the roads clear.
“We have a 400-year-old city we have a lot of narrow roads so there is nowhere to put the snow or store it so we will have to use bucket loaders and big dump trucks to actually pick it up and haul it away,” Passero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.