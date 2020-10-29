TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Residents in northern Connecticut might be breaking out the shovels sooner than though.
Snow is expected to fall on Friday and crews are preparing.
In Torrington, The Department of Public Works has been prepared. In fact, this week crews canvased many areas in town that are a concern.
The DPW says they sent the fleet out on 19 plow routes throughout the city on Wednesday to survey the areas.
They were looking for potential obstacles like raised structures or low-lying branches.
With COVID-19, safety measures remain in place and staff are required to wear masks, disinfect fleet vehicles, and social distance.
Snow totals will be greater in the higher elevations of northwestern and northeastern parts of the state, possibly looking at one to two inches of snow.
"I will probably just melt down like it usually does when it first starts in October," said Laureen Namias.
As for the snow budget in Torrington, that has already been set, so there's no impact due to COVID-19.
