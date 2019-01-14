STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Stratford are investigating after a fire destroyed the Shakespeare American Theater early Sunday, said Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office.
The Stratford Fire Department responded to several calls on the fire just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the mayor, Stratford Fire, Police, and EMS was assisted by the Milford and Bridgeport Fire Departments.
The State's Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Neighbors who spoke with Channel 3 said the sky-high flames could be seen from I-95.
"It looked like an atomic bomb went off, literally. Cloud was probably a thousand feet high, flames were 60 to 70 feet [and one] could see it from 95," said Trumbull resident, Joseph Kryszczynski, Jr.
Stratford officials said crews worked all morning until the fire was knocked down at about 5 a.m. Officials said no one was injured.
Mayor Laura Hoydick described the loss of the building in a statement to Channel 3.
"The loss of this iconic and historic theater that holds a special place in the hearts of Stratford residents is devastating. I want to thank the dedicated personnel of our Fire, Police and EMS Departments as well as those from neighboring Milford and Bridgeport for their quick actions to keep our residents safe in response to this emergency."
Neighbors told Channel 3 the theater was a staple in town.
"Beautiful people have come through here acting and since we were children, we’d come here to watch plays and everybody has been trying to save it for so many years," said Stratford resident Gina Gaglione-Belinkie.
The fire is still under investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(1) comment
condos will be going up shortly
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.