WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant home on Friday.
The fire was reported at a home on Boston Post Road.
According to investigators, they believe someone was squatting in the home at the time of the fire.
Eyewitnesses told investigators that someone was seen running away from the home after the fire started.
There is no word on what started the fire.
