WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – At least nine people are homeless Wednesday night after a fire destroyed their home in Waterbury.
Investigators are trying to determine if lightning is to blame.
Eyewitnesses say the fire started during the height of the storms, so thunder and lightning was going off every few minutes and then they say they heard one loud explosion and the house caught fire.
An eyewitness shared images taken just seconds after the explosion was reported. Flames started erupting from the roof of the multi-family home on Webb Street and Young Street.
Eyewitnesses say many families were inside, heeding the warnings and taking shelter from the storms, but when the fire started, they quickly evacuated into the rain.
Firefighters responded to the scene quickly and got the fire under control. Neighbors say everyone, including a baby, made it out of the home safely.
Shante Key thinks the fire was started by lightning. “It was lightning. It was thunder and lightning and that’s why I didn’t think anything of it. But it was a different type of boom, so that’s what made me look in the opposite direction and that’s when I saw the flames from the fire through the window.”
Red Cross is on scene assisting the families who are displaced.
Officials said there were no injuries, but about nine people are displaced.
