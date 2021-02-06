HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire in Hartford over the weekend.
It happened at an apartment building on Bedford Street Saturday night.
Crews arrived to find fire emitting from the second floor.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after.
It took crews approximately thirty minutes to put out the flames.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The Red Cross is prepared to assist any individuals that are in need of shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
