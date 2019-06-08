ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are investigating a house fire that broke out on Saturday morning in Enfield.
Fire officials say the fire broke out around 10:46 a.m. at a home on Burnham Street.
The fire was on the second floor of the home and was knocked down quickly.
Officials say there were no injuries and someone ran inside to get a dog out safely.
Channel 3 affiliate Western Mass News was on the scene of the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
