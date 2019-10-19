MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are investigating a house fire that broke out overnight in Middlefield, officials said.
The fire fully engulfed the home and caused serious damage. The fire has been knocked down.
Officials say nobody was injured and nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.
Part of Reeds Gap Road is closed as a result of the fire.
