WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Travelers are dealing with a power outage at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.
There was a loss of power from its main source, according to Alisa D. Sisic, who is the the public information officer for Connecticut Airport Authority.
In addition to the outage, inbound road access to the airport has been temporarily closed, the airport reported. It's due to repairs.
"If you are scheduled to travel [Monday] morning, please contact your airline for information about the status of your flight," Bradley said. "Thank you for your patience."
Sisic said the terminal was "currently operating back-up power."
Crews are working to determine the cause of the power loss and Sisic said they are working to "restore normal operations as quickly as possible."
The loss is "impacting our TSA screening area and at this time no screening is taking place," Sisic said.
At one point power was restored, but it went out about five minutes later again.
Travelers found themselves standing the dark and unable to check in for flights.
The outage was also impacting incoming and outgoing flights.
One flight headed from Baltimore has been canceled. In addition at least five arrivals were delayed.
Travelers are being told to contact their airline ahead of their flight before heading to the airport.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
