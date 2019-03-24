MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are investigating storage container fires at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, said Captain Keith Williams with Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police.
The storage containers that caught fire were free standing and about 40 feet in length.
Officials are investigating if the storage container fires are related to the fire that destroyed three buildings at the park on Tuesday evening. The same construction company that constructed the buildings own the storage containers.
Captain Williams said the fires do not have an impact on wildlife in the area.
The cause of the fires is unknown and an investigation is underway by fire officials.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.