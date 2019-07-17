SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a building fire in Southington on Wednesday morning.
It happened in the area of 344 Cark St. a little before 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters reported that police were on scene and that the fire was "fully involved."
The fire was knocked down just before 11 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Crews from Cheshire and Meriden also responded to the scene.
