New London Fire Bank Street

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London firefighters put out a fire on Bank Street Wednesday afternoon. 

Bank Street 01

Officials say construction workers were working with propane heaters on the third floor of the building when one of the heaters broke and caught the others on fire. 

New London fire Bank Street

All of the workers got out safely, Fire Chief Tom Curcio said. 

New London Bank Street Fire

Curcio said the fire was first reported around 11:34 a.m. 

Officials say the building is heavily damaged but it can probably be salvaged. 

Bank Street 02

Nearby buildings that were evacuated have been allowed to return. 

Bank Street is now open to traffic. 

New London fire Bank Street

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.