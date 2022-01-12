NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London firefighters put out a fire on Bank Street Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say construction workers were working with propane heaters on the third floor of the building when one of the heaters broke and caught the others on fire.
All of the workers got out safely, Fire Chief Tom Curcio said.
Curcio said the fire was first reported around 11:34 a.m.
Officials say the building is heavily damaged but it can probably be salvaged.
Nearby buildings that were evacuated have been allowed to return.
Bank Street is now open to traffic.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
