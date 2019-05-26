PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- Putnam fire crews knocked down a fire in a multi-family home on Sunday.
Both Putnam and East Putnam Fire Department were called to a multifamily home on George Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters told Channel 3 the fire originated on the third-floor apartment.
All occupants of the home safely evacuated, and no one was injured, firefighters said.
The Putnam Fire Marshal is investigating.
