SALISBURY, CT (WFSB) - Crews have located a body while searching for a reported drowning victim in Salisbury.
According to state police, troopers from North Canaan responded to Housatonic River Road on Tuesday for the report of a drowning of a 40-year-old man.
The Connecticut State Police Dive Team said its search did not find him, but continued the search on Wednesday.
A little after 11 a.m., police said a body was located by Great Falls.
The identification of the person has not yet been released.
Troopers called the investigation "ongoing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.