Emergency crews located a hiker who went missing off a trail in Simsbury.
The hiker was reported missing around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, at the Talcott Mountain State Park.
Crews had made contact with the person they were trying to locate.
The hiker was located around 3:30 p.m., not injured.
