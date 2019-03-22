NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Yantic fire officials said they were able to catch up to a runaway train box car in New London Friday morning.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said city firefighters had been alerted to the runaway box car just after 11 a.m. Friday.
Yantic fire officials said the rail car was full of corn, and on the Providence & Worcester Rail line.
No further information was made available.
