WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what sparked a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the flames broke out around 2:30 on Bradley Avenue.
No one was injured.
As many as eighteen people could be displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross will help those impacted.
Surrounding area roads were closed while crews worked to extinguish the flames, but have since reopened.
