SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Officials are looking into what caused a building in Seymour to go up in flames.
The fire broke out around 1:45 Saturday morning on Colony Road.
Crews encountered heavy fire at the structure when they first arrived and remained on scene for about three and a half hours.
It is unclear how many, if any, residents, were displaced.
No one was injured.
Fire officials are looking into the cause.
